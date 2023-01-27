ROCK SPRINGS — Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday.
The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation to students, K-third grade.
The Rocket Miner had a discussion on Wednesday’s vote with former Sweetwater County legislator Chad Banks, an openly gay man.
“It’s a hate bill, couched as a parental rights bill,” Banks said. “The conversations feared in this bill aren’t happening; talk to any teacher. That’s why the Wyoming Education Association is against it. This is a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist in Wyoming.”
He added, “Wyoming has always been a ‘live and let live state,’ but we’re getting away from that. It’s becoming a ‘live our way or leave’ state, and that’s what’s happening.”
Banks expressed that bills such as SF 117 are not inviting children to stay in Wyoming.
“When our legislators ask why our kids are leaving the state and our population is aging, it’s bills like this,” he pointed out. “This says to anyone who’s different, ‘We don’t want you here.’ And this isn’t the end of it, there are plenty more bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the pipeline.
“As a member of that community, and a fifth-generation Wyomingite and Rock Springs resident, what is it that I’ve done that’s so awful to require this type of hate? Why is my family not just as welcome to enjoy the Wyoming lifestyle as others? More and more I ask myself that.”
On Jan. 20, the Senate Education Committee voted 4-1 to send the bill to the Senate floor. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, was the only lawmaker who voted against the bill at that time.
Individuals and representatives from various organizations, including Wyoming Family Alliance, Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming Equality and Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, shared their thoughts on the bill before the committee’s decision.
The first to speak out against the bill was Grady Hutcherson, who was an educator for 24 years in Torrington.
Most of his years, according to Hutcherson, were spent teaching second-graders. He is currently the president of the Wyoming Education Association.
Hutcherson pointed out that the bill “is not appropriate for Wyoming.”
“It’s important for parents to be involved in their children’s education and their rights, but this bill negatively impacts LGBT families and students,” said Hutcherson. “I can’t recall in my years of teaching gender identity and sexual orientation (coming up), so I’m asking why we’re passing legislation regarding things that aren’t happening in Wyoming.”
Nathan Winters, president of Wyoming Family Alliance, spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “We have to ensure that those discussions should happen in the home.”
He added, “You have an opportunity as a parent to talk to your children, but other parents have that right, as well.”
Rothfuss expressed his concerns about “cancellation of ideas” to Winters. His impression of the bill is that it’s attempting “to limit the scope of what can be and cannot be discussed and to inspire fear in teachers that are unsure of what they might be able to speak about.”
Rothfuss revealed that one of his children is in kindergarten, and the other is a second-grader.
“I want them to be able to ask those questions about what’s mentioned on page 2 of this bill, and I want the teacher not to run away out of fear for their job,” said Rothfuss. “I assume that a discussion in the classroom is going to count as some type of instruction.
“How can I let that teacher know that I want my children to be able to openly engage in any dialogue without restrictions?”
Laramie County residents Kathy Sigliano and Erin Waskowitz, representatives for Laramie County Moms for Liberty, spoke in favor of SF 117. They each have two children in Laramie County School District 1.
During their testimonies, Waskowitz asked Rothfuss what the benefits are to teaching gender ideology to students so young.
Rothfuss responded, “I want my children to understand that love is love. I want them to understand people believe in different things, that they have different lifestyles and that we should be OK with that. That would be the benefit.”
He echoed Sen. Dan Dockstader’s comment about the “little ones being very impressionable.”
Dockstader is a co-sponsor of the bill.
“But if they see love, acceptance and kindness when they’re young, they’ll model that,” Rothfuss pointed out.
Sarah Burlingame, director of Wyoming Equality and mother of two in LCSD1, spoke in opposition of the bill. She expressed that the bill targets LGBTQ kids and opens them to bullying and mistreatment “just because of who they are and who their parents are.”
“It’s about liberty for some, but not for all,” Burlingame said.
Burlingame mentioned that Dockstader acknowledged that he has seen no issues or existing problems.
“This isn’t surprising, because there’s no school in Wyoming that teaches sex education in kindergarten through third grade,” she said. “There are children in the school district who have same-sex parents and some who may already suspect they’re different than their peers. Some of them are hoping and praying that they’re going to be accepted. Wyoming schools should protect all students, including LGBTQ students.”
Burlingame noted that SF 117 specifies that gender identity and sexual orientation is off-limits.
“Everyone has a gender identity,” she said. “Everyone has a sexual orientation — no one is absent from that. We do not bring bills to criminalize some children. When politicians pass laws that it’s shameful to discuss it, the emotional harm can be devastating.”
Laramie County high school student Ash Silcott spoke against the bill. Silcott prefers the pronouns they/them/their. They told the committee that they have known they are gay since before the fourth grade.
“By the time I was in the fifth grade, kids started using the term ‘gay’ as an insult,” Silcott shared. “My parents had to drive me to the hospital because I wanted to end my life.”
Silcott also revealed that they attended counseling sessions every week to “feel OK with” themselves.
“I’m 17, going on 18, and I’m finally OK with who I am.”
As they tried to fight the tears, Silcott told the committee that many students in the school district are unable to feel comfortable with themselves just as they had.
“They don’t get the support at home that I was lucky to receive,” Silcott said. “I’ve almost lost too many friends because they said their parents ‘don’t love me.’”
Silcott pointed out that “in K-3rd, we learn who we are.”
They said that since the bill doesn’t allow discussion regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, many students will wonder what their place will be.
“I’ve seen it all my life; students shouldn’t be therapists to their peers, students shouldn’t talk their peers off of a ledge because their parents aren’t supportive and because education doesn’t talk about it,” they expressed.
During the 124th Wyoming Press Association convention in Cheyenne, the Rocket Miner spoke with Dockstader, regarding the advancement of SF117.
“The committee’s just one small step,” said Dockstader. “It still needs to go to the floor and we will see where that goes. I sense that it may have support on the floor.”
He added, “It depends where the House assigns it during their committee process. We had the support of all, but one vote, and that’s strong.”