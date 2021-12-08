CHEYENNE — With the support of a Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees member’s husband, parents continued to make their voices heard Monday regarding universal masking policies and the district’s reading materials.
Darin Smith — husband of LCSD1 Trustee Alicia Smith, and a past Republican candidate for Congress — posted on Facebook last Friday a call for community members to attend district school board meetings.
He shared concerns of alleged censorship by school officials, demanded reconsideration of the “ill-informed decision” to enact a mask mandate and gave directions to parents on how to sign up to speak during the public comment section.
“The battle for the soul of America is raging not just in D.C., but right here in the heartland, in our own Laramie County School District 1,” he stated online. “There are two huge reasons every conservative who cares about our kids should show up at [the] LCSD1 meeting on Monday, Dec. 6.”
Smith said this post was made independent from his wife’s position on the board, and opinions were his own. Alicia Smith did not comment on the post, but most parents who attended Monday’s meeting shared his sentiments.
This follows the erasure of a portion of LCSD1 parent Shannon Ashby’s testimony from the YouTube recording of the previous school board meeting. The mother came forward to give a verbatim reading of one of the books within the district’s middle school and high school libraries, which contained sexual and explicit language.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo apologized for Ashby’s breach of board meeting guidelines, and the possible exposure of inappropriate content to K-12 students listening. She said there is a process to address the content of texts, and it must be followed.
Smith and other parents expressed frustration that Crespo apologized for the parent’s testimony, but not for the book being available in school libraries.