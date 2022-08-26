Woman yoga finger acting on hands in soft focus background with Nature surrounding
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | stock.adobe.com

CODY — After a host of objections from neighbors, Park County Commissioners unanimously approved allowing the building of five domes at a property on Green Creek to serve as a yoga retreat and Airbnb.

The special use permit was approved with conditions for the retreat on the North Fork at their Tuesday meeting, with the caveats that the business won’t operate in the winter months and construction on five all-weather domes be completed within one year.

Recommended for you