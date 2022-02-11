CODY — South Fork resident Boone Tidwell is fed up with voting machines.
“We need to put elections back in the hands of the body,” he said. “I’m not pointing my finger at anybody. People have serious anxiety and concerns over election security.”
In an effort to “restore the confidence of their vote” to electors, Tidwell hopes to test the feasibility of running a hand-count election in Park County. To do this, he hopes to provide education and a testing ground, by holding mock elections at local high schools where students can simultaneously be taught an American civics lesson and also be used as test subjects to help orchestrate his study.
“It puts kids in the polling booth and they do have to put their hands in,” Tidwell said.
Using replica ballots from the 2020 election cycle, students would have the opportunity to experience the voting process, while adult volunteers from local communities would process and hand-count their ballots. Students would get to see the tabulation process take place and gain some familiarity with lesser-known, local races.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to see the process in action,” said Scott McBride, principal of the Meeteetse Schools.
He said he supports the idea and is open to doing it in the schools.
Tidwell said he would then extrapolate the time and manpower it takes to tabulate the ballots into a county-sized scale. He said he would expect to draw around 200 students — mostly American Government students — at Cody High School.
Hans Odde, deputy Park County clerk, said for the last election held in 2020, the county had around 135 election judges to help oversee the 16,815 ballots that were cast.
Since then, the Park County population has grown, with about 100 more registered voters in the Cody area since spring 2021, Odde said at a recent county commissioners’ meeting. Tidwell said he expects so many volunteers to help with his project he may have to turn people away.
In Wyoming, people can volunteer to assist with elections at age 16.
Tidwell and members of the Park County Republican Men’s Club, which is collaborating on the project, have met with the principals of Cody, Powell, and Meeteetse high schools to propose their idea.
“Anytime you can give high school students the practice of participating in an election, I think that’s valuable,” said Cody High School Principal Jeremiah Johnston.
Johnston said he needs to confer with Powell School District officials about their thoughts on the matter, including the issue of whether such an activity could be enacted successfully without other politically charged motives coming into play.
“I certainly would not want that,” he said. “The reason for the students to be part of this is getting the kids to understand how an election works.”
Powell High School Principal Tim Wormald said he supports doing the project, saying as long as there’s no political connection it’s a good experience for the students. He plans on having 60 American Government students participate.
Tidwell and fellow Cody resident Dave McMillan, a committeeman in the Park County Republican Party, presented their proposal to the Park County Democratic Party on Saturday, where they weren’t met with much enthusiasm.
“The Park County Democrats have confidence in the integrity of the current election system,” said Jan Kliewer, a Powell resident who is the newly appointed chairman of the Party.
Tidwell plans to make a presentation to the Park County Republican Party at its meeting Thursday night.
Tidwell said he does not trust any voting machine, or any machine, connected to the internet.
When a similar sentiment was brought before the county Republican Party in February 2021, Park County Clerk Colleen Renner defended the security of the 2020 election.
Around that time the Wyoming GOP passed a resolution rejecting the use of electronic voting systems, although the resolution didn’t say what would be best to use.
“To question the integrity of the election in Wyoming would be to question the integrity of thousands of Wyoming citizens who served as election judges,” Renner said.