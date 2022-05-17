POWELL — Karl Streitel and his wife moved to Park County from Pennsylvania for the same reasons many people are attracted to the area. They visited it on vacations and fell in love with the outdoor recreation opportunities, the freedom and the privacy.
They are both retired teachers. Karl had taught business in high school for 20 years.
They purchased a house east of Powell and based on past assessments, expected no more than about a $500 property tax increase this year. When the assessment came, it showed an $800 increase.
“It was not the welcome I was hoping for,” Karl said with a laugh.
The Streitels are not alone.
Pat Meyer, Park County assessor, said he’s getting calls from people every day as the assessments go out, showing increases of 25% to 45%.
“Until last year the normal increase to residential and commercial property was around 3% to 9%,” Meyer wrote in an email to legislators.
Meyer points out that the population of Park County had an influx of homebuyers since the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter rolls show the county gained 1,544 new voters: 230 people from California, 180 from Colorado, 140 from Montana and 72 from Washington. Another 522 moved in from other parts of the state.
Meyer notes that these numbers are just certified voters, so the actual population increase in the county is likely much higher.
With a limited housing inventory, the laws of supply and demand have sent home values skyrocketing, and subsequently, tax assessments.