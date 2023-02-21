POWELL — Parents of Powell students will have more input and librarians and administrators will have clearer decision making guidelines if a new policy regarding library books continues to move forward.
Following months of development in a special committee, the first reading of the revised selection and management of library materials policy was approved by the Park County School District 1 board last Tuesday.
The changes come as a result of the standard review of the district’s Administrative Regulation/Operational Procedures.
Special attention was paid to this policy because of increased focus on reading materials in schools in Powell and in other districts around the state and the country.
Superintendent Jay Curtis told the school board on Tuesday that the current policy is inadequate and by his assumption, decades old.
He added that outside of a committee meeting, comments were given to him about removing transgender material.
Curtis notified the board that this is “discrimination of viewpoint” and that material cannot be removed on this basis. This is supported under state law and the opinion of the school district’s attorney. If the material has explicit violence, sex and other obscenity it can be rated and evaluated accordingly but cannot be removed for having a different viewpoint.
The proposed version of the policy defines library materials as materials in a school or classroom library that are print, non print and electronic resources meant for the students to use independently from core class teaching.
The policy draft includes content ratings that will be used when purchasing as well as reevaluating material.
Library materials can also be restricted rather than removed, meaning that parental consent will be required in order for a student to check out certain items.
The policy also has a set of guidelines for selecting and maintaining materials that take into account user appeal, aesthetic, literary and artistic value and diversity of viewpoint among other criteria.
Another focus of the policy is increased focus on parent involvement. Parents can restrict materials for their child and will be able to see what their child is checking out. A more specific review procedure allows the complainant to bring forth two people of their choice to join the committee along with three district staff members. A building principal will serve on the committee as tie breaker.