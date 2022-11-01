CODY (WNE) — A recently filed lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging that the state Legislature has failed to adequately fund K-12 education has school districts around the state wondering if they are due more money in their coffers. The Park County school districts have the option to join the lawsuit, but so far they’re waiting to see what happens.
“We are keeping updated through the Wyoming School Board Association,” Cody Superintendent Vernon Orndorff said. “We are monitoring to see how things are moving forward.”