POWELL — As a shooter opened fire in two buildings on the Michigan State University campus Monday night, Maggie Cappiello took shelter in a dorm room closet and reached out to their mother. 

“I’ve never been in a situation [before] where I texted my mom, ‘I don’t want to die,’” said Cappiello, a 2021 Powell High School graduate and MSU sophomore. Cappiello is among 11 Big Horn Basin students currently enrolled at MSU on the prestigious Starr Scholarship, a full ride offered to Wyoming and Upper Michigan Peninsula students. 

