JACKSON — Nadine Salas is interested in going into law enforcement but has had concerns, reflecting on what she’s heard about the profession and being a young Latina woman. She’s wondered whether the space is necessarily safe for her — and whether she should even ask questions about it.
“I think I’ve internalized a bit of that,” said Salas, 25. “I’m trying actively to break out of that.”
That’s why, a few weeks back, she decided to ask law enforcement ranger Shelby Barbay a handful of questions about policing in Grand Teton National Park. Salas was one of 20 or so participants in this year’s National Park Service Academy, a federal program aimed at introducing a diverse slate of American students and young professionals to Park Service careers. Through a weeklong orientation in Grand Teton and internships at other American parks, participants get training, exposure to the Park Service’s different jobs and connection with mentors and peers.
For Salas, the program — and the conversation with Barbay, in particular — inspired her and gave her more confidence to explore a career in law enforcement.
“Which I know that I absolutely want to do,” Salas said.Fear, she said, had been getting in the way.
On a gray afternoon in March, Salas and the other members of the 2022 National Park Service Academy cohort were bouncing around Grand Teton’s administrative headquarters, talking with Jenny Lake rangers about search and rescue and emergency medical services, getting experience throwing a mock spike strip under the wheels of a fleeing vehicle and experimenting with a fire hose connected to one of the park’s structure fire engines.
The games, the conversations on that gray afternoon — all of it was in service of introducing them to the Park Service’s various career paths.
But Julie Gonzalez, Grand Teton’s community engagement coordinator, said Park Service employment isn’t necessarily the end goal. She graduated from the program.
“If that’s a byproduct of what we do, we’re all here for it,” Gonzalez said. “But, really, we just want to create this understanding and connection with folks to what the National Park Service does. And help create that sense of belonging, that this is something that you can do if you want to.”
After their week of orientation in Grand Teton the participants in this year’s National Park Service Academy will go on to summer internships at Glacier, Rocky Mountain, Mount Rainier and Yellowstone national parks, Gonzalez said. But the program isn’t focused on one type of work in the park — or participant. Internships focus on wildlife, trails, interpretation, fire and more. And, while there are people in the academy with backgrounds that center around environmental science and conservation, the program is open to people of all majors and backgrounds, including people from technical and vocational schools.
“I think that’s representative of the National Park Service as a whole,” Gonzalez said.
Marco Lopez, 27, works in the dental field and is finishing his associate degree in May. From Chicago he grew up visiting national parks like Glacier in Montana and Badlands in South Dakota. The outdoors resonates with him, and he started volunteering with his local forest preserve.
So when he found out about the academy through his community college and got the offer, he dropped everything to make it happen.
“Let me put it this way,” Lopez said. “I drove 21 hours in my own personal car from Chicago, I quit my job. I turned my whole life around just to try and jump on this opportunity. It’s been the best thing ever for me.”