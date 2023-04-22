GILLETTE — Mike Kennedy spends his mornings in an old maintenance building off of Second Street. The warehouse, which is a storage space for the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, is stuffed with remnants of the past: old sheep wagons, a threshing machine, a loom.

“I love it,” he said. “I just walk around, there’s all this old stuff that I don’t know if anybody other than me is going to see it again.”

