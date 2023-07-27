Lone antelope.jpg
A single surviving pronghorn stands between a trio of antelope carcasses south of Boulder. Adult pronghorn mortality in the Sublette herd is typically around 20%, but wildlife biologists expect a far higher rate this year. The magnitude of the loss may not be known until May or June.

 Courtesy photo | Cali O’Hare/Pinedale Roundup via Wyoming News Exchange

Judith and Matthew Thompson have watched countless pronghorn hoof it over the frozen New Fork River on the parcel of state land adjacent to their home.

“The best migration that you could watch comes through that section,” Matthew Thompson said. “It does bottleneck them, and they’ve probably been doing it for 10,000 years right there.”

