Courtesy photo

GILLETTE — On-par production from Peabody Energy Corp.’s three Powder River Basin mines contributed to what was a hugely profitable year for the global energy industry giant.

The 21.2 million tons of coal shipped from North Antelope Rochelle Mine, Caballo and Rawhide from October through December put the company at 82.6 million tons of PRB thermal coal sold throughout 2022, according to the company’s fourth quarter earnings report.

