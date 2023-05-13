05-13-23 REGIONAL peabody dozerweb.jpg
A Caterpillar D11T dozer painted purple and teal in honor of suicide prevention and awareness, housed inside a shop at North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County. In September, Peabody Energy will donate to the cause based on how much dirt the machine moves.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — For years, mental health and suicide have been pushed to the side. But one of Campbell County’s largest employers is bringing light to the issue that has plagued the community for years.

“We’re talking about it, it’s not just putting it back to the side, this is bringing it to the forefront,” said Jason Snyder, a maintenance technician at Peabody Energy’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine in southern Campbell County.

