CASPER — The nation’s largest coal company published mixed results in its quarterly financial report released Monday, showing both losses and gains in its Powder River Basin coal operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rock energy markets.
Peabody Energy reported a 39% decline in revenue between July and September due in part to lower production volumes and weaker prices for exported coal.
The third quarter report painted an uncertain future for its three thermal coal operations in the Powder River Basin, the nation’s epicenter for coal used to produce electricity.
Despite a 22% drop in production volumes from its three mines in the basin, the company said record-low costs per ton helped buffer the company from the slump in demand.
Peabody also slashed expenses and operating across the board by 39% in recent months to off set the production losses fueled by the pandemic.
Industrial demand for electricity has waned with stay-at-home orders and a constricted economy.
Glenn Kellow, Peabody’s president and chief executive officer, called 2020 “a year unlike any other,” during an earnings call on Monday morning.
“Peabody drove strong cost performance within our thermal segments during the third quarter, including record-low (Powder River Basin) costs per ton,” Kellow said in a statement.
Though Monday’s third quarter results presented a slightly rosier picture for the basin, it may not last long.
Coal produced in the basin cost $7.93 per ton last quarter, compared to $8.69 during the same period last year.
To lower costs, Peabody tightened its belt on maintenance spending. It also shaved off $0.35 per ton by saving on fuel and other sales-related expenses.
But this cost reduction was “a one-time benefit,” according to the company.
“Clearly, in a mining operation you have to do maintenance over time,” said Rob Godby, economist at the University of Wyoming and associate dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. “If you’re not doing it now, you’re going to have to do it later. What did (Peabody) do in this quarter when they had low sales? They minimized their costs. But it’s not sustainable.”
Peabody forecasts decreasing demand for thermal coal from electricity providers will lead to lower production in the Powder River Basin.