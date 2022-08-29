oil pump jack

A pump jack in open ground at an oil extraction site.

 Courtesy Photo | Metro Creative

CASPER — Democrats’ efforts to curb climate change drew considerable ire from speakers at an oil industry event on Thursday in Cheyenne.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. John Barrasso said the Biden administration had renounced the “American energy independence” achieved during the Trump presidency to pursue renewable energy.

