CASPER — Democrats’ efforts to curb climate change drew considerable ire from speakers at an oil industry event on Thursday in Cheyenne.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. John Barrasso said the Biden administration had renounced the “American energy independence” achieved during the Trump presidency to pursue renewable energy.
The previous administration’s energy policies “unleashed this country’s economy and potential” and “demonstrated what American leadership on energy can mean to the American people,” Pence said — only to have its achievements dismantled under President Joe Biden.
“The war on energy that we ended — I don’t have to tell anybody in Wyoming — has returned with a vengeance,” he said.
Climate change lies at the center of the dispute.