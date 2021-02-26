POWELL — Wyoming awarded TCT more than $10 million in federal CARES Act money last year for a number of projects to expand broadband access to rural areas of the Big Horn Basin.
While the company has made a lot of progress on those projects, President Joe Biden’s 60-day moratorium on federal permitting could cause further delays on top of an already agonizingly slow federal permitting process.
The state’s ConnectWyoming program awarded a few dozen projects to multiple companies totaling more than $56 million.
The funding came with a deadline to complete the projects by Dec. 31. When the work began last fall, TCT COO Richard Wardell said the company was faced with completing a year’s worth of work in a matter of a few months.
Congress and former President Donald Trump extended the deadline to spend CARES Act monies, but Wardell said the state hasn’t facilitated the extension yet for the funding in the ConnectWyoming program.
Still, TCT is proceeding with the projects under the contracts it won. Wardell said the biggest bottleneck with erecting towers and putting down fiber is the permitting process, especially when it comes to the federal government. With Gov. Mark Gordon backing ConnectWyoming, Wardell expected TCT would have an easier time fast-tracking any federal permitting processes. It hasn’t turned out that way.
One of the projects involves building fiber to an existing tower on Polecat Bench, which goes through Bureau of Reclamation land. The federal permitting process includes environmental, archaeological and sometimes paleontological studies, looking for fossils and Native American artifact sites.
When the tower on the bench was erected several years ago, TCT completed all the archaeological examinations. But as the company sought approval to build fiber lines to the tower — to improve the speeds it could offer — it had to go through the archaeological process again. An archaeologist studied the area that would be disturbed and tribal councils were given an opportunity to weigh in on the project.
Two tribes protested the project, with one asking for the tower to be torn down and the other just asking to review the plans to make sure the path of the fiber won’t disturb sensitive sites. Wardell said TCT is currently in mediation with the tribes. Meanwhile, the Wyoming State Historical Preservation Office will also have to examine the sites and offer input.