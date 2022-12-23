JACKSON — Holiday travelers bustling through the Jackson Hole Airport may notice a new ad from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals denouncing the leather industry.
PETA said Wednesday that its effort to put the anti-leather brochure in the airport was met with resistance.
According to PETA, the airport initially denied its request to advertise but relented after a lawyer became involved to defend the nonprofit’s First Amendment rights.
Airport Director Jim Elwood denied that the airport was resistant and said PETA “misrepresented the circumstances.”
The anti-leather brochure now on the airport’s brochure rack references cows being killed to create leather luggage. The brochure shows a cow’s head and legs on a leather bag and reads, “Was she killed to make your carry-on?”
According to PETA, display of the material followed a months-long legal battle that started in December 2022 and was finally resolved in June 2023.
“Airport officials tried for months to avoid running the animal rights message,” a Wednesday press release from the animal rights nonprofit said, “until PETA’s lawyers pressed them regarding what appeared to be blatant viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment — and now PETA’s ad can be seen on hundreds of brochures available at the airport, just in time for the busy holiday travel season.”
In its press release, PETA called it “a win for free speech.”
Elwood disputed the representation that PETA had to battle the airport to showcase its message.
“It’s disappointing PETA has framed the conversation that we were resistant,” Elwood said. “We were trying to work with them. We simply have a brochure rack, and that’s the extent of what we have for advertising. That was confusing to PETA, based on what I understand.”
According to PETA, the Jackson Hole Airport first rejected its ad “without reason” last year. A public records request PETA submitted uncovered email exchanges between airport officials that PETA believed hinted at why the airport was “pushing back.”
“I support their work, but dang it, why does that bag have to look so much like mine?” one message PETA reported read.
Others said, “[T]his can be offensive to some folks” and “I just walked past the cow hide chairs reading this email. ... Not sure this message is quite right.”
The airport reversed its decision in November after correspondence with PETA’s lawyers, allowing the anti-leather message to be displayed.
Elwood said that airport employees are entitled to their opinion and that the comments were not negative but, rather, showed an “enhanced sensitivity” to how leather goods are made.
Elwood said other factors played into the drawn-out timeline PETA referenced, namely the future of the brochure rack and the reopening of the airport June 28 after runway reconstruction.
“We were trying to determine what the next steps of that brochure rack were,” he said. “We’d lost a number of customers during COVID, so we were questioning the need for a brochure rack at all.
“That certainly impacted the timelines we’re discussing here,” he said. “Couple that with reopening the runway and the new security checkpoint — it all happened within a couple days of PETA’s initial communication.”
Elwood also said there were phone conversations with PETA that provide additional context.
“PETA implied there were other ads they might consider placing at the airport, so we were trying to see if they would send other options,” Elwood said. “I said we’d like to see those, and it went back to them as we respectfully declined, but there was a phone conversation that PETA was open to offering other options to the one they sent.”
Ultimately, he said, PETA elected not to send additional artwork options.
The airport doesn’t discriminate in who can advertise on the brochure rack, Elwood said.
“That space is limited by numbers, and if there’s space [in the rack] available, then it’s available to them,” he said. “PETA requested space and they got space. That’s what’s really missing from their press release.”