PINEDALE — The Sublette County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees passed a motion eliminating school SMART Start Plans and replacing them with the minimum guidelines set out by state public health orders.
The motion made an exception for public health orders on masks in schools and lifted those requirements for students and staff in the district.
The vote was 4-2, with chairman Jamison Ziegler and trustees Clayton Olson, Marie McGuire and Stacy Illoway voting in favor. Trustees Chris Nelson and Rachel Weksler voted against the motion with Charles Prior absent.
Gov. Mark Gordon lifted the statewide mask mandate on March 16.
Statewide Order No. 1, modified on March 16, requires students, teachers and school staff to wear masks or face coverings when social distancing by 6 feet is not possible.
Gordon stated in a March 8 press release that masks were justified in K-12 schools as a safety precaution to keep facilities open and allow activities and sports to continue.
The board’s decision to no longer enforce the use of masks in district schools is a violation of Statewide Order No. 1.
Doug Mason, the district’s attorney, told the board that he did not know what the legal consequences for the district would be, but added that he was not aware of any cases where the state retaliated against local agencies for noncompliance with state orders.
State Superintendent Jillian Balow addressed concerns about lifting mask restrictions statewide, except in schools, in a statement clarifying what the changes to the state health orders meant for schools, said Linda Finnerty, Wyoming Department of Education communications director.
“Superintendent Balow then worked directly with both the governor’s office and the state health officer to ensure that communities and school districts maintain the flexibility and authority they need to discuss the issue — this has been a mainstay commitment during COVID19,” Finnerty added. “The superintendent also communicated with the Wyoming Association of School Administrators to seek input from local districts.”