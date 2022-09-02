Cat stock
LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.

The infected animal was mostly an outdoor cat in the rural area, as opposed to being from the part of the county that includes the city of Laramie, the Wyoming Department of Health reported in a Thursday news release.

