LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
The infected animal was mostly an outdoor cat in the rural area, as opposed to being from the part of the county that includes the city of Laramie, the Wyoming Department of Health reported in a Thursday news release.
WDH noted the animal lived primarily in outbuildings.
Other cats in a group in the same area also have died over the past several months, according to WDH, “indicating likely spread of plague.”
The warning comes as the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has seen several cats get sick with feline panleukopenia.
The situations in Cheyenne and in Albany County are separate, representatives of the shelter and WDH told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” said Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, in the department’s written announcement. “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals. We are letting people know of the potential threat.”
Regarding the announcement, WDH’s spokesperson told the WTE that “people in Albany County may want to know there is current confirmation of plague in their area.”
Additionally, the spokesperson wrote in an email, “people anywhere in Wyoming should be aware that plague is a potential threat.”
At the animal shelter in Cheyenne, various steps are being taken to treat cats who are infected with a different disease.
Feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper or feline parvo, has been found among cats there, and the goal is to help prevent continued spread within the shelter’s building, officials from the organization said.
The director of medicine at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has explained that “we are dealing with very different symptoms” than occur with plague, wrote a spokesperson for the organization in an email to the WTE.
The shelter, the spokesperson added, has “several confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia” that were detected after administering tests.
Meanwhile, in Albany County, there have been no human illnesses associated with the current situation, WDH reported.