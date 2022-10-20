LOVELL — The plaintiffs who allege wrongdoing in the 2014 sale of Tri-County Telephone (TCT) say they are disappointed but by no means deterred by a recent district court judge’s ruling that went against them.
“This case is not over and may have a long way to go,” said William (Bill) Loveland, a former TCT board member, who suggested in a statement that he and Barbara Campbell intend to appeal the ruling to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Loveland admitted that he and Campbell were disappointed by the ruling but that “as class representatives, (we) remain as committed to the case as we always have been. We are resolute in working toward obtaining the true and correct outcome.
“This case will be an important precedent for Wyoming. There are cooperatives across Wyoming, and this case will make important decisions as to the rights of the owners who are members/owners of other cooperatives, as well.”
District Court Judge Jason M. Conder, in a ruling entered Oct. 10, granted a motion for summary judgment on all claims that were filed by defendants Neil Schlenker, Chris Davidson, Steve Harper, Dalin Winters, Clifford Alexander, J.O. Sutherland, Daniel Greet, John K. Johnson, and Tri-County Telephone Association, together with its affiliated companies. According to court documents, plaintiffs Joe Campbell and Loveland were members of the cooperative’s board in 2009 when Schlenker made his initial inquiry into purchasing the TCT cooperative and subsidiaries.
At the time, Davidson was the TCT’s CEO, Harper its CFO.
The other defendants — Winters, Alexander, Sutherland, Greet and Johnson —spent time on the board during the period leading up to and including the sale in 2014.
Alexander, Johnson, Winters and Greet voted for the sale to go through.
Campbell opposed and later, along with wife Barbara, filed suit contending that TCT was acquired through a grand scheme of fraud, deceit and collusion.
While noting the repeated arguments of plaintiffs filled with what was characterized in the order as “vitriolic assertions, beliefs and opinions regarding the issue of fraud,” the court determined that plaintiffs had failed to show any evidence that fraud or other wrongful conduct occurred.
The court’s order dismissing the class action states, “Plaintiffs have failed to present specific facts demonstrating that a genuine issue of material fact exists as to intentional torts or illegal acts.”
It continues: “Plaintiffs must do more than loudly and repeatedly state their allegations and opinions. They must provide some measure of proof, evidentiary facts to support their position and overcome the business judgment rule, which they have failed to do.”