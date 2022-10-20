JACKSON — Andrew Byron has said he’s “pro-choice” but signed a Wyoming Republican Party pledge in early September saying that he supports life “from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.”
In the pledge, he also said he agrees that marriage is “the union of one man and one woman.” Byron didn’t respond to an additional request for comment before press time about what that means for his stance on gay marriage.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, Byron said he interpreted the statement about “life” to have nothing to do with abortion. That’s in a politically charged landscape where “life” has significant political meaning, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court overthrew Roe v. Wade, the longstanding precedent that protected the right to abortion.
“That in my opinion does not have anything to do with right to life or right to abortion,” Byron said.
The issue surfaced when the News&Guide was recently sent a recording of Marti Halverson speaking in September at the Wyoming Republican Party’s central committee meeting in Riverton.
There, Halverson, the president of the anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming, said Byron had not filled out her organization’s candidate questionnaire. But, she said, he had checked the box “supporting life from conception to natural death” on the Republican pledge.
She advocated for the GOP to support him financially.
As part of the pledge, Byron had requested assistance from the state party in the form of mailers in Teton County. If that ask was too great a financial lift, he said that he’d repay the party with a “direct contribution to the Wyoming GOP.”
Byron, a realtor, volunteer firefighter and president of the Snake River Fund, is running to represent House District 22.