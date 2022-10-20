Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

JACKSON — Andrew Byron has said he’s “pro-choice” but signed a Wyoming Republican Party pledge in early September saying that he supports life “from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.”

In the pledge, he also said he agrees that marriage is “the union of one man and one woman.” Byron didn’t respond to an additional request for comment before press time about what that means for his stance on gay marriage.

Tags

Recommended for you