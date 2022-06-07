CHEYENNE — Two recent incidents in which suspects were shot and killed by local law enforcement were the first officer-involved shooting deaths in Laramie County in nearly five years, according to information from two agencies.
Last weekend, a member or members of the Cheyenne Police/Laramie County Joint SWAT Team shot and killed a suspect out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who was wanted on charges that included second-degree murder.
Officers had located the man in a local residence, and killed the suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, after he “pulled a firearm,” according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release. The release said Saunders “had a history of violence and was considered armed and dangerous.”
A deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne on April 2, reportedly following a “slow-speed pursuit,” an LCSO news release said at the time. Tillman was apparently a suspect in a prior assault.
Investigations of both incidents are currently in progress by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, that agency has said.
Before Tillman, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy last shot and killed a suspect in 2007, Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. A suspect was shot and wounded, but not killed, in 2011. The last time an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department shot and killed a suspect was in December 2017. Scott Addison, 49, reportedly fired a rifle at law enforcement, CPD Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas said. Three CPD officers and one LCSO deputy returned fire.
Wyoming has seen 22 shooting deaths of civilians by law enforcement since Jan. 1, 2015, according to a Washington Post database last updated Thursday. In the U.S. as a whole, 7,426 people were killed in this way since 2015 began.
These numbers do not include deaths of people in police custody, fatal shootings by off-duty officers or non-shooting deaths.
Outside of Saunders and Tillman, three other men have been shot and killed by on-duty officers in Wyoming so far in 2022.
These are 22-year-old Ismael Trinidad Montes in Gillette, who police said “charged at them while swinging a large, edged weapon”; 29-year-old Blaine Clutter in Evansville, who was apparently armed with a gun; and an unidentified man in Gillette who was contacted by officers after residents reported he was “shooting a handgun in the street.”