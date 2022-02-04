CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman is safe after being kidnapped at gunpoint in Rio Blanco County, Colorado. She was located and rescued by members of the Cheyenne Police Department in a local motel on Wednesday.
At the scene, a fire erupted, prompting an additional rescue effort by police. Wednesday afternoon, a statewide alert was issued in Colorado regarding the alleged kidnapping of a woman in Rio Blanco County, Colorado. An investigation involving local, state and federal authorities determined that Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colorado, forcibly transported a female victim to the Stage Coach Motel, located at 1515 W. Lincoln Way.
After being alerted by the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Cheyenne Police officers responded to the motel. Officers established a perimeter and a short time later, located the suspect vehicle in the motel parking lot, according to a CPD news release. Investigative work determined Beecher and the female victim were in a motel room on the property.
The CPD’s Joint SWAT team was notified and also responded to the scene. Just prior to their arrival, a fire ignited in a neighboring motel room unrelated to the incident.
Cheyenne Police Sgt. Jake Reiber and Officer Ben Lewis, who were on the perimeter, heard a call for help, proceeded toward the fire and pulled one male from the burning room.
The SWAT team also conducted a hostage rescue, making entry into Beecher’s room. The female hostage was rescued, and Beecher was arrested on scene without incident.