CASPER — Former President Donald Trump’s candidate to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the race for Wyoming’s single House seat holds a colossal 29-point lead over the incumbent with days until the primary, a new University of Wyoming poll finds.
Natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman leads Cheney 57% to 28%, according to a Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center/School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies/Wyoming Public Media survey.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, polled at 2%, while 10% of likely Republican voters say they are still undecided.
Wyoming’s House race is among the most closely watched in the nation.
Cheney has become one of Trump’s biggest political adversaries, and the contest is seen as part of a larger battle between traditional and hard-line Republicans. Cheney’s vote to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and her relentless criticism of Trump as a threat to democracy and the rule of law have spurred the toughest reelection fight of her career.
In September, Trump selected Hageman from several challengers as his pick to take on Cheney.
Of those who said they’d vote for Cheney, 66% indicated “their vote was an expression of support for the incumbent congresswoman.”
A mere 29% of respondents expecting to vote for another candidate said they were supporting that candidate, while 41% said their vote was in opposition to Cheney.
“The race for the Republican nomination appears to be a referendum on Cheney, as it usually is when an incumbent seeks reelection,” Jim King, a professor of political science at UW, said in a press release on the poll.
Cheney is also being challenged by retired Army colonel Denton Knapp and small business owner Robyn Belinskey, who both garnered below 1% in the UW poll.
The poll also surveyed some of the state’s Democrats, a significant number of whom say they’re changing their voter registration to be able to vote for Cheney in the Republican primary.
The UW poll found that of the respondents who identify as Democrats and likely voters, about half say they will vote in the Republican primary.
And of those, 98% say they’ll vote for Cheney.
Among likely voters in the primary who identify as independent (or unaffiliated), the candidates are much closer with 41% supporting Hageman and 43% supporting Cheney.
But independents, let alone Democrats, don’t make up a large portion of the electorate to move the needle for Cheney — of the likely voters polled, 8% identified as Democrats and 21% identified as independents.