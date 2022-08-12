7.1.2022 - Congressional Debate_MO 003.jpg
Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman claimed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are just an attempt by Democrats and the media to distract the American public from the current administration's fumbling during a Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Former President Donald Trump’s candidate to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in the race for Wyoming’s single House seat holds a colossal 29-point lead over the incumbent with days until the primary, a new University of Wyoming poll finds.

Natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman leads Cheney 57% to 28%, according to a Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center/School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies/Wyoming Public Media survey.

