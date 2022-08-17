I voted sticker stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — Thomas Mattimore can vouch for the 2022 primary election in Laramie. He can do that because he monitored it all day Tuesday, checking voter identification as an Albany County election judge.

“I will guarantee to anybody that this election is as fair as it can be, because I was in it,” he said in between checking in voters at his Albany County Fairgrounds polling place.

