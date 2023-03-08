pregnancy stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

When Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage Friday, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, shed a few tears — a moment of joy after months of uncertainty. 

Addressing the lawmakers and advocates assembled to celebrate House Bill 4 – Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage becoming law, Baldwin said, “This is what I came to Cheyenne for. Everybody in this room is responsible for this.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

