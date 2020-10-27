GILLETTE— A decade ago, the Powder River Basin was hitting its economic peak. Fracking was exploding to pump new life into Wyoming’s oil and natural gas industries, and coal was proving why it was the real black gold of the Cowboy State.
The Powder River Basin produced nearly 420 million tons of coal in 2009 and accounted for 50% of the electricity generation in the United States. The four large, publicly traded coal companies that dominated PRB production were so flush with cash they were taking on billions in debt to fuel extensive expansion and growth.
Looking into a crystal ball then, today’s outlook for the basin and thermal coal industry would seem more a peek into a twisted Bizzaro World with the PRB on pace to produce less than half the coal it did in 2009 and account for only about 17% of U.S. power generation.
While the shadow of climate change was cresting the hill and more renewable sources of energy were coming online 10 years ago, nobody could predict how fast and far coal would fall, said Rob Godby, director of the Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy at the University of Wyoming School of Business.
“Ten years ago, in most people’s minds, the threat of climate change was still real, but it just didn’t feel as pressing,” he said. “A decade later, it feels much more pressing.”
A shift in public and governmental policy to promote renewables, along with an unprecedented drop in natural gas prices has created what Godby said 10 years ago he would’ve dismissed as “some abstract future” that didn’t seem likely.
“Did I imagine this would all happen? I guess at some point, probably, I thought this would eventually happen,” he said. “But it’s really been accelerated. Now we’re seeing that future in progress.”
While the market has played a large role in displacing coal as America’s go-to source of power, a decade of governmental policies aimed at phasing out fossil fuels also has made coal an undesirable four-letter word, said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.
“The coal resource we have here in Wyoming and the Powder River Basin is so vast and so valuable, in my opinion, it would’ve been unthinkable to predict we’d be where we are 10 years down the line,” he said. “No way it would’ve happened as quickly as it has.”
Five high-profile Chapter 11 bankruptcies later, the basin was recently dealt another blow when a federal judge upheld the Federal Trade Commission’s rejection of a proposed joint venture between Arch Resources and Peabody Energy. The two largest producers of thermal coal in the United States billed the joint venture as their best last chance to stabilize PRB coal.
That denial sparked a swift and extreme response from Arch, which already had been distancing itself from that four-letter word and rebranded itself as Arch Resources Inc. in May. The company responded that not only is the effort for a joint venture dead, but Arch is considering “strategic alternatives” for its thermal operations in the PRB, including selling its mines.
Arch owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, which would have been operated under a 66% ownership by Peabody had the merger gone through. Peabody owns the North Antelope Rochelle, Caballo and Rawhide mines in Campbell County. The scuttling of the joint venture and Arch’s response sends a clear message about the state of PRB coal, Godby said.
“It’s just more of an admission that the writing is on the wall for coal,” he said. “Coal’s position in generation of electricity is going to continue to decline. We’ve not yet seen the bottom.
“Where is it going to be by 2050? We don’t know, but it’s probably under 10%. The real question is what takes its place?”
Deti agrees, saying that while coal will still play an important part in domestic energy production, it’s not likely to be the silverback gorilla of Wyoming energy it once was.
“With Arch indicating their desire to get out of the thermal coal market, it will be interesting to see what happens,” Deti said. “You may see some of those (PRB) operations downsize.
“Demand is shrinking and will continue to shrink for the foreseeable future. The coal industry is not going to shut down overnight, but the demand is dropping.”
A downsizing from either Arch or Peabody could have a dramatic impact on the Powder River Basin. Between them, the companies employed 2,441 workers at the end of June, or nearly 60% of the basin’s workforce of 4,090, according to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
One of the main reasons for the drop in demand is an accelerated push from energy companies retiring or moving up the retirement of coal-fired power plants.
With natural gas continuing to be cheaper and burn cleaner than coal, it makes good business sense for plants to burn gas instead of coal, Godby said.
Since 2011, 95 gigawatts of coal-fired generation was either closed or switched to another fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.