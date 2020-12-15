POWELL — Although Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered bars and restaurants to close in-person service at 10 p.m., a Powell sports bar announced Friday that it isn’t following the mandate, contending the state’s rules don’t apply to the business.
It appears to be the first open challenge to the public health orders in Park County.
The Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill made the announcement Friday, after being visited by a Powell police officer early that morning.
The officer had noticed the liquor establishment was still open around 12:10 a.m. and reminded a staffer of the 10 p.m. closing time listed in the health orders; the staffer told Sgt. Matt McCaslin they were allowed to remain open and the officer left.
“That was it,” Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt said of the incident, describing it as part of the department’s educational approach to enforcement of the orders. “We’re not closing anybody down; we’re not arresting anybody,” he said.
Still, the incident drew widespread attention on Friday, when The Red Zone recounted the police visit on Facebook and proclaimed it would remain open.
The Red Zone drew significant support, with hundreds of positive reactions and comments across Facebook. While many cheered the business for standing up against the health orders, owner James Andrews contends The Red Zone is a “travel center” and therefore exempt from the state’s restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Hours after Gov. Gordon announced the curfew, Andrews had announced his sports bar was “offering the use of an extension cord” to charge vehicles.
He cited that “commercial grade electrical system,” the bar’s location next to a city parking lot (“free 24/7 RV parking”) and the Wi-Fi, USB charging ports and electrical outlets it offers to “the traveling public” as evidence it is a travel center.
“We’re fully compliant with the Wyoming state health orders,” Andrews said Friday.
Attorneys for the establishment, whom Andrews declined to name, “think that we have more amenities than any other business in town to call ourselves a travel center,” he said. “So we are a travel center.”
For his part, Eckerdt said The Red Zone is “definitely not in compliance with the health order.”
“But that is not a law enforcement role to address,” he said. “We’ve identified it as a problem, we’ve provided education, we’ve done our part.”
He said the issue is now effectively in the hands of Park County Public Health officials and Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric.
However, Skoric said Monday that “there’s nothing further I’m going to be doing on it unless and until I receive a report” from police. The prosecutor added that he has not received any reports from law enforcement related to alleged violations of the public health orders.
Speaking Friday afternoon, Andrews said he hoped officers would not return to The Red Zone that night.
“I don’t think it’s gonna be pretty for them, because I think we’re gonna have a whole lot of angry people here,” he said. “If they want to write a ticket, they can write a ticket,” Andrews added. “If they’re smart, and they just realize that we have good legal standing, then they’ll just go on about their way.”
Police ultimately did not return Friday or Saturday, although The Red Zone has been generally staying open until midnight and closing at 10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.
Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said The Red Zone is trying to “get around” the 10 p.m. curfew.
However, even before Friday’s incident, Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin had prepared a variance that would allow the county’s bars and restaurants to stay open until midnight.
“We’re trying,” Crampton said Friday, adding, “the last thing I think we should be doing is continuing to close businesses. We’re killing ourselves.”
In asking for later hours, Dr. Billin said that, on a per-capita basis, Park County’s active cases ranked “less than all but 13 other counties” — i.e. 14th out of 23. He also said there was “adequate capacity to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients” at local hospitals and that drive-thru testing was “readily available.” (Cody Regional Health has since announced it’s scaling back its drive-thru testing due to a shortage of supplies.)
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist ultimately rejected Dr. Billin’s request for a variance on Friday.
“Although we have seen the rates of newly reported cases and active cases decline over the past two weeks, and I certainly hope that continues, Wyoming and Park County … continue to experience high levels of transmission according to national standards,” she wrote in an email to Billin.
Harrist said that, according to White House guidelines, Park County had about four times too many cases over the prior 14 days to consider less restrictive rules.