CODY (WNE) — A Powell man was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon on Nov. 11 after he allegedly attacked his cousin with a meat shredder, causing multiple face and head lacerations.
In addition to the felony charge, Elias H. Antelope, 32, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
On Nov. 11, a little after midnight, Antelope’s father requested a welfare check on his son who, according to the affidavit, already had a warrant out for his arrest from Park County.
Officers from the Powell Police Department located Antelope at his mother’s house.
Antelope’s cousin answered the door, covered in scratches on his face, the affidavit said.
The police arrested Antelope because of the warrant.
“While cuffing Antelope I observed that he had copious amounts of dried blood all over the black long sleeve shirt he was wearing, “ Sgt. Phillip Alquist of the PPD wrote in the affidavit. While searching Antelope, officers found a barbecue meat shredder and a marijuana pipe, the affidavit said.
“There was an excessive amount of dried blood on the shredder,” Alquist wrote in the affidavit.