POWELL — After months of discussion, the City of Powell officially decided to sell a pair of vacant lots to local businesses looking to capitalize on the growing number of electric vehicles.

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Powell City Council unanimously voted to sell a 0.66 acre lot to Yellowstone Motors and to sell a 0.64 acre lot to Zane and Joni Bennett, the owners of Yellowstone Electric.

