SHERIDAN — This year, the Crow Sun Dogs will return for the First People’s Powwow during WYO Rodeo Week after a two-year hiatus.
Members of the drum circle are excited to return, and organizers anticipate record turnout.
“We’re hoping to have at least 325 dancers this year. We may have even more than that,” Zoila Perry, executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association said.
In 2019, more than 300 dancers, drummers and participants traveled from the Crow Nation to Sheridan for the parade and powwow.
“In 2020, they couldn’t powwow because of the virus,” Perry explained.
Last summer, the dancers continued to mourn and fight COVID-19, and did not attend WYO Rodeo Week festivities.
“Everyone is ready to start dancing again this year. I’m really excited to see how many people we get this year,” Perry said.
The powwow will begin around noon July 15 at Sheridan Inn, just after the Main Street parade. According to event organizer Tasha Iron, there are only a handful of drum groups within the Crow tribe.
She and her husband Shann Iron, who serves as one of the group’s drum keepers, will travel with their children to the event.
“The people are happy to come out and showcase their talent and their dancing, their singing and their beadwork and regalia,” Iron said. “From the time our children can walk and get into the drum circle, all are welcome.”
Songs are chosen based on dancing categories, and the group includes song makers and drum keepers, depending on the piece performed. An announcer, or master of ceremonies, often offers context and history for the specific songs performed. Iron said dances include the Crow Hop, the Chicken Dance and a traditional dance.
“They are victory dances that were used during war or battle, and some were to tell stories,” Iron said. “We are dancing for the people, keeping their spirits lifted.”
The dancers often pray while they are dancing, she said, and dance for those who can’t do so anymore.
“We’re keeping our traditions going,” Iron explained. “Some dances and songs are handed down for generations, and we want to keep our spirits (going).”
Perry said the DSA organizes the powwow on the Sheridan side, confirming location, securing a permit to close down the street and helping with the sound system and other details.
The powwow is free and open to the public on Friday.