CHEYENNE (WNE) — As of early May, two precincts in Laramie County had only one registered voter in them.
While numbers may change before the primary election on Aug. 16, the anomaly is an on-the-ground representation of challenges facing election officials in Wyoming. It also is a situation that isn’t unique to the county in which the state Capitol sits.
“You take a census block, and there are 35 people in it, but that includes children up to adults. It is possible that you may have one, two or three voters in there, and the rest of the people that are part of that census block are not voters,” explained Mary Lankford with the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming.
During the post-2020 census redistricting process in the most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent hours discussing “split ballots,” where a precinct boundary is split by redistricting lines, creating the need for a second ballot for that area.
While a precinct with one registered voter in it is not the same as a split ballot, it does call into question that voter’s right to confidentiality.
“It has to do with the protection of that voter’s secret ballot. You generate one voter in an area, and you know how he has voted when you tally votes. It is a big deal when you only have a few people in a district,” Lankford said.
Precincts are determined every two years based on previous voter data, and must be approved by Wyoming’s county commissioners, Lankford said.
On May 4, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 40 precincts, two with only one registered voter — Republicans, in both cases — in them.