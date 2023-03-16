Vote stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

JACKSON — On July 21, 2000, Dick Cheney went to the Teton County Clerk’s Office to fill out a voter registration form, as ABC News filmed and other national media later swarmed.

Cheney registered to vote in Wyoming, changing his registration from Texas, where he worked for a Dallas corporation and gave a Dallas address on property listings. The change in registration was a “key clue that he would be [George W.] Bush’s pick for vice president,” the Jackson Hole Guide reported. Four days later, Cheney officially became Bush’s running mate.

