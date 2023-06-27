baby stock
Courtesy photo

CODY — The last year has brought several heartening victories for pro-life advocates, both nationally and statewide. But their battle is not over. That was the message shared during the Park County Right to Life March and Rally in Cody on Saturday.

“Since 2019, laws banning or severely restricting abortions have been passed all over the country,” said Marti Halverson, former state legislator from Lincoln County and president of Wyoming Right to Life. “In almost all of these states (including Wyoming), activist judges have blocked these laws from taking effect. This is why we march.”

Tags

Recommended for you