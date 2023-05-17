sagebrush stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

DOUGLAS — Sixteen months ago, Nordex USA was planning on building a $2.2 billion clean hydrogen plant within Niobrara and Converse counties by late 2025 or early 2026, according to Aspen Consulting President Mike Noonan, who spoke to residents and stakeholders on behalf of his client, Nordex USA, last year.

And, while plans regarding building the hydrogen plant known as Pronghorn H2, LLC haven’t changed, the location has – slightly.

Recommended for you