doctor nurse stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Wyoming’s sweeping abortion ban has taken effect, shuttering the state’s only abortion provider and forcing doctors to adapt while they await an emergency hearing on a lawsuit filed in Teton County last week. 

At the same time, the implementation of the new ban is driving abortion advocates to review their work as Wyoming lawmakers continue to make strides in targeting abortion in the state. 

Recommended for you