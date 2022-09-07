School stock image
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE — Wyoming public schools were criticized by charter school advocates at a State Loan and Investment Board meeting Tuesday. The SLIB is considering applications from proposed charter schools in Chugwater, Mills and Cheyenne and heard presentations and public comment for two.

Applicants for Cheyenne Classical Academy can make their case at the next meeting Sept. 14 as the panel weighs which charter schools to approve before the 2023-24 school year.

Tags

Recommended for you