Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Graphics

CHEYENNE — Nearly six times as many people travel north to Cheyenne from Fort Collins as travel south to Colorado from Wyoming each day, new data shows. As a part of the CO/WY Transit Feasibility Study, consultants collected cell phone data showing how many people make daily trips across the border.

“People go for shopping or for work or for medical appointments,” Tom Mason, Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization director, said. “They collected that data to find the traffic counts on the highway, and it showed quite a sufficient number of people going back and forth each day.

