POWELL — On April 28, 2022, Lovell-based Queen Bee LLC issued a voluntary recall of candy products purchased within the last year.
The voluntary recall impacts a variety of honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens, including tree nuts and dairy.
The impacted products were sold at Queen Bee Gardens and were also distributed via retail, wholesale, and direct sales nationwide with production dates through April 26, 2022.
The undeclared tree nut allergen issue was identified as part of a result of a routine food safety inspection, and the incorrectly labeled milk and tree nut allergen was the result of a label review. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (macadamia nuts, coconut, pecans, walnuts, almonds, and cashews) and dairy (milk) may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recall includes a variety of Queen Bee classic candies, samplers, fudges, energy bars, toffees, and caramels.
The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is working with the facility to contact retailers to remove the affected products from their shelves.