Kaden Wright, a Rock Springs High School senior, uses the car he races at Sweetwater Speedway to remind those who are struggling with mental illness to call 988.

 Courtesy photo | Kaden Wright

ROCK SPRINGS — With four wheels and an engine, a teenage race car driver is spreading suicide awareness and mental health to Sweetwater County on the racetrack.

Kaden Wright, a Rock Springs High School senior, hopes that when spectators see his car with 988 designed on it, in bright purple, they will realize that they are not alone in their fight with mental illness.

