A coal train speeds by the railroad crossing at first and Broadway street Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Members of a major railroad union voted to reject a tentative contract deal, union leaders announced Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could shut down the country’s railroads — and several key Wyoming industries — early next month.

The deal resulted from last-minute negotiations convened by the Biden administration in mid-September, when tens of thousands of unionized rail workers were readying to strike over working conditions. The agreement added a pay raise, an extra day off, protected benefits and guaranteed leave for medical care (with restrictions) to the contract in an effort to mollify workers frustrated by long hours, unpredictable scheduling and punitive time off policies. And it came as a relief to state officials and the bedrock Wyoming industries that rely most on rail: coal, trona and agriculture.

