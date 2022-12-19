coal stock
Union Pacific Railway, one of two railroad companies that haul coal out of the Powder River Basin, is under fire for curtailing shipments to customers, including power plants. The failure to meet customer coal demand has resulted in less coal-fired power generation and higher costs to ratepayers for natural gas purchases to replace coal power.

Coal-fueled power plants nationwide have responded by “curtailing operations for parts of the year in order to conserve fuel for peak seasons,” National Coal Transportation Association Executive Director John Ward told WyoFile. “The winter of 2021 saw a historic drawdown in coal stockpiles as a result of rising natural gas prices and bad weather. Continuing poor railroad service has prevented rebuilding those stockpiles.”

