CHEYENNE — While no stranger to regional politics that have consistently left him on the losing side, Rex Rammell believes he could have a more successful campaign leading up to the 2022 primary for governor in Wyoming.
Rammell, a Rock Springs veterinarian and a perennial candidate for higher office who lost in the Wyoming governor’s race in 2018 after previous unsuccessful campaigns, announced his bid Wednesday to unseat Gov. Mark Gordon in the 2022 Republican primary.
After his previous bids, most recently last year for a seat in the Wyoming Senate, Rammell has not changed his overriding platform: putting all federal lands in Wyoming under state control, a move that he argues is feasible under the U.S. Constitution.
“No governor has ever stood up to the federal government like I would,” Rammell said in an interview Wednesday.
“On day one, I would sign an executive order, justified by the United States Constitution – in particular, the 10th Amendment. I would order all federal land buildings, in particular, the Bureau of Land Management and United States Forest Service, that they be taken over by the state.”
Rammell maintained the executive order could be done, despite constitutional scholars flatly rejecting the idea, adding that no governors have “had the guts” to pursue such an aggressive policy. He pointed to Texas, where federally owned land only makes up about 2% of the state, as an example of the benefits Wyoming could reap under his plan.
With the state facing a long-term budget deficit, Rammell was also adamant that his proposal would potentially double the state’s revenues from oil and natural gas and eliminate any need for possible revenue increases.
“We really don’t have to raise taxes,” Rammell said. “We really don’t have to cut government — I’d like to see it trimmed, for sure — but if (all of) the money off the public lands was Wyoming’s, it solves a lot of problems.”
Rammell speculated the move by Wyoming’s governor would create “a cascade” of states rights issues being raised across the United States. Beyond his focus on taking back federal land, Rammell raised other points that he said put him in contrast to Gordon. For example, he said the statewide public health orders issued in Wyoming were overreaching.