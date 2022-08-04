CHEYENNE — Republican candidate for governor Rex Rammell plans to file a lawsuit against the secretary of state for failing to bring a court action to remove fellow candidate Brent Bien from the primary ballot on Aug. 16.
Rammell says Bien doesn’t have lengthy enough state residency, an allegation Bien denies.
Rammell first publicly raised the issue last week at a candidate debate, and then spoke about it in a follow-up interview.
The Election Division of the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office responded Tuesday to a complaint made by Rammell and said it was determined the complaint seeks a legal analysis of the term “residence,” which goes beyond what is already contained in the current statute.
“Interpretation of that nature must be done by an appropriate judicial officer,” the office stated Tuesday in an email. “Similarly, the removal of a candidate from the ballot would require a court order...”