6-29-22 Chamber Candidate Forum 2_SD 001.jpg
Buy Now

Gubernatorial candidate Brent Bien, left, shakes hands with Governor Mark Gordon after answering a series of questions during the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce's candidate forum at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Republican candidate for governor Rex Rammell plans to file a lawsuit against the secretary of state for failing to bring a court action to remove fellow candidate Brent Bien from the primary ballot on Aug. 16.

Rammell says Bien doesn’t have lengthy enough state residency, an allegation Bien denies.

Recommended for you