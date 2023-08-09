Wyoming State flag stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

DOUGLAS — Two of Joe Bright’s children ran into the house screaming that the family’s horses were dead. It was July 30 at 7:53 p.m.

That exact time will be forever etched into Bright’s memory. He lost four equine members of his family that night — Cash, Max, Doc and Snickers. He almost lost a fifth member, Amigo, who belongs to his wife, Lindsey.

