Lone antelope.jpg
Buy Now

A single surviving pronghorn stands between a trio of antelope carcasses south of Boulder. Adult pronghorn mortality in the Sublette herd is typically around 20%, but wildlife biologists expect a far higher rate this year. The magnitude of the loss may not be known until May or June.

 Courtesy photo | Cali O’Hare/Pinedale Roundup via Wyoming News Exchange

Jackson Lake likely won’t fill this year. 

That may come as a surprise to many amid the avalanche of news about record snowfall at nearby Teton Range ski areas and wildlife walloped statewide to such a degree that officials are taking steps to drastically scale back some hunting seasons. 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Recommended for you