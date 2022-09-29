rocky mountain red fox

A Rocky Mountain red fox, a subspecies of the common predator found only in the Beartooth Mountains, carries a fresh rodent meal to a safe place to eat along the Beartooth Highway. The subspecies have a variation of coloration, larger paws and smaller ears than the typical red fox. There are 45 variations of red fox around the world, some that are endangered.

 Courtesy photo | Mark Davis, Powell Tribune

POWELL — In the drainages, plateaus and enclaves of the Beartooth Mountains, a relic of two ice ages ago is thriving despite being isolated for hundreds of thousands of years.

The Rocky Mountain subspecies of the red fox is a success story in survival despite rarely receiving the benefits of conservation efforts.

