Courtesy photo

Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. 

Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to analyze and collect bids from contractors to build the facilities — will soon be passed on to Wyoming ratepayers.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

