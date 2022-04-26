RAWLINS — Life may seem back to normal for residents in Rawlins and Sinclair after a critical failure of the local water system, but the problem is far from being solved.
It began March 3 when the system failed and people were notified the area’s water tanks were at “critical levels” and asked to limit their water use. Even so, the tanks were depleted, causing a low-pressure event that led to a boil-water advisory. According to a City of Rawlins “Water Infrastructure and 2022 Critical Water Event Report” released March 30, it’s estimated it will take three to five years to make all of the necessary repairs to the water infrastructure.
The report states the communities use about 900 gallons of water a minute during the winter, about 1 million gallons a day.
During the summer, the report states that even with conservation, customers will use 2,800-4,000 gallons a minute, or 4-6 million gallons a day.
“As of late March, without the repairs made in the Sage Creek Basin to the 10,000 feet of wood stave pipeline, we are averaging 1,500 gallons of flow between springs and wells,” the report says. “Although flow will increase with the wood pipeline replacement and with the spring thaw, you can see that we are currently significantly short of meeting our lowest typical summer demands.”
The report forewarns potential shortages for summer.
“The reduced flow will be more problematic in 2022 as our reservoirs are not full, due to our repairs this winter,” according to the report.
Public Works Director Cody Dill said replacing the old wooden pipeline is critical not only to addressing the recent failure, but also to upgrading the system for future use.
“We are anxiously awaiting the completion of the new 10,000-foot water line at the Sage Creek Basin,” he said. “We are hopeful that by replacing the wood stave with PVC we will be able to bring more water into our treatment plant so we can have a little more irrigation this summer. However, this project won’t be completed until (late) June, so we need to be extra cautious until then.”
The report also states that the city’s water is safe, the treatment plant is working and people can drink the water “without concern.”
That doesn’t mean the city is out of the woods. People also should expect water restrictions, and the current water restriction ordinance is being reviewed and will likely be updated.
“If we don’t follow these restrictions while repairs are being made, we will not be able to meet water demand,” the report says. “In that case, the EPA will likely require that we build a $10-plus million chemical-heavy water treatment plant, which would be prohibitively costly.” According to the report, residents have since December been restricted to well and reservoir water during the time repairs are made to the 32-mile transmission line.
“The city’s water treatment plant was barely making enough water to meet the city of Rawlins and town of Sinclair’s daily water supply needs,” the report cites as one factor that contributed to the failure. “As a result, storage was depleted in the tanks.”
Since last summer, Rawlins has been “discovering and sharing information on the fragile state of our infrastructure.