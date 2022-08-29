GILLETTE — The evolution of COVID-19 treatments has progressed throughout the two-and-a-half years since the pandemic took hold.
While much of the priority has been on immediate interventions for more severe COVID-19 cases, remedies for long-term symptoms that vary in type and severity have also made strides, as cases of long COVID continue to present in patients weeks and months after the initial infection.
To help patients with that wide range of symptoms, Campbell County Health Rehabilitation Services has implemented a long COVID rehab program that is malleable to individual patient experiences and needs.
“We were starting to see more and more patients who had been COVID positive at some point and were struggling to get back to work,” said Shannon Sorensen, CCH director of rehabilitation.
The observations from physical therapists matched those of physicians in cardiology and complex medicine, she said, who corroborated that relatively young patients have been returning with curious symptoms weeks and months after getting COVID-19.
“They had no education on the pacing,” said Kasi Jensen, a CCH physical therapist, about long COVID patients. “When they tried to go back to working out or the things that they did before, they would actually make all of their symptoms worse and were prolonging their recovery.”
Cases of long COVID are marked by symptoms of fatigue, trouble breathing, blood pressure irregularity, persistent brain fog and more.
“The fatigue is probably one of the biggest things we see,” Sorensen said.
But the symptoms are not limited to feeling drained.
It could present as an unusually long recovery time after exercise. Or it can manifest with bouts of anxiety and depression.
It could even come in the form of ear pain, dizziness or skin rashes.
So earlier this year, the physical therapy specialists created a formal rehab program to monitor, treat and manage symptoms of patients with long COVID.
While the majority of patients with COVID-19 recover within a few weeks, there are several classifications for instances that last for extended lengths of time.
Acute COVID is when symptoms continue within the first four weeks. Post-acute COVID is when those symptoms last into the four to 12-week range and long COVID can be diagnosed when symptoms persist after 12 weeks.
One in 10 COVID-19 cases results in symptoms that linger beyond 12 weeks, according to World Physiotherapy.
That estimate may differ, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention referencing a study from June that found one in 13 adults in the U.S. experience long COVID symptoms.
“When we see it, these tend to be (patients) that were healthier and didn’t recover back,” Sorensen said.
The understanding of how prevalent the illness is has coupled with more information on how to treat its different symptoms.
“We have a lot more objective data and now we can educate and teach our patients on symptom management,” Sorensen said.
To treat those cases that have become increasingly common, providers take a slowed down and individualized approach.
Unlike other aspects of physical therapy, where the goal is to often safely ramp up patient activity, the goal with long COVID treatment is often to slow the patient down, Sorensen said.
Patients typically attend one or two therapy sessions each week for six to eight weeks.